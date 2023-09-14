VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioners recently decided to form a Transportation Improvement District.
They’ve selected five voting members to serve on the board that will oversee the TID.
Those are Adam Howbert, Brent Stevens, Sue Gerker, Jay Fleming, and Jami Bradford.
The Ohio House and Senate would appoint one representative each to serve on the TID but they would have no voting powers.
The idea was first discussed at a meeting in July with Jeff Loehrke, Regional Manager for the Office of Jobs and Commerce which covers Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 and 2 in northwest Ohio.
“A TID is formed as a small form of local government and it works to help collaborate between all the entities within a county on potential roadwork projects that help support economic development,” Loehrke said back then.
So what is the advantage of joining a TID?
“The big advantages are that we can again collaborate with not only just the county commissioner’s office, but the county engineer’s office and also with all our other entities that are involved with economic development through the entire state.
“Plus there’s funding available through ODOT that can be applied for on an annual basis to help support that roadwork that is eligible for these types of projects…You can’t get money from the TID program unless you form a TID. So we’re seeing more and more counties looking at this as a viable institution for them to start up as a small form of government,” Loehrke said.
One application where a TID could be useful is in developing the Megasite, north of U.S. 30 which Loehrke touched on when he was here in July.
“Applications that are usually successful applying for this funding are projects that help a road that’s going to facilitate access for new development that’s happening, and also then allows for better access for future development.
“So this is a perfect example of what the Megasite is doing in Van Wert County where we’re going to possibly see one, maybe two, maybe three other projects being put together. So you’ve got to get that first road in there to help the first one, and then others will come in. They can also use that same row for their access,” Loehrke said.
