Courthouse

Rager’s Home Improvement will be working to replace several windows at the Van Wert County Courthouse. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioners have decided to go with a local company for the replacement of dozens of courthouse windows.

Rager’s Home Improvement will replace the windows at a cost of $5,000 for each window.

