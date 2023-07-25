VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioners have decided to go with a local company for the replacement of dozens of courthouse windows.
Rager’s Home Improvement will replace the windows at a cost of $5,000 for each window.
Not all of the windows will need replacement though according to county commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger.
“We’ve identified basically two versions of windows over there. The 1984 windows are largely falling apart and a 1986 window that’s a little grayer in color is still solid, still intact, and holding their shape and are still good double hung windows,” Lichtensteiger said.
John Rager, owner of the business, has been given the thumbs up to order a couple of Pella windows that will serve as a test to see if they’ll be suitable.
Those should take about three weeks to arrive, once ordered.
It’s not a project that will be done quickly.
“This is something that might even take the course of a year or two — maybe longer to get done. The nice thing is John’s expressed a willingness to do some of this work on a Saturday so there’s a minimal impact on the people that are using the court,” Lichtensteiger said.
Lichtensteiger noted there are 22 windows on the west side of the courthouse plus one stationary windows over an air conditioner that will need replaced.
“The rest of the building appears to have the 1986 windows but some of the exteriors, the painters painted a lighter gray,” Lichtensteiger stated in a text to the Times Bulletin.
Because of the survey by Rager, commissioners are now expected to spend less than they expected.
“That means at $5,000 a window we would be comfortably less than $125,000. Obviously, there could be some contingencies, but a much lower number than any of us would have guessed,” Lichtensteiger stated.
Funding for the window replacement is made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act.
