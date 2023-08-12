Jay Fleming

Van Wert Safety Service Director Jay Fleming holds a copy of the city's Water Meter Change Out Transition Letter during the June 12 council meeting. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

[The following statement was issued by the city of Van Wert on Friday, August 11 in regard to the recent high water bills many have received. It is reproduced here in its entirety. The next city council meeting is Monday, August 14 at 6:30 in the Municipal Building.]

For many years, water meters have been read quarterly. Charges were calculated on a quarterly minimum usage, as well as a tiered system for additional usage. Customers paid two monthly estimates, and then a “catch-up” bill based on an actual meter reading covering a period of approximately 90 days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.