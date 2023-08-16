VAN WERT — Some Van Wert water customers who had their water meters upgraded will be seeing an adjustment on their next bill.
Mayor Ken Markward acknowledged they had a bigger problem on their hands at Monday night’s council meeting.
“I guess you think, you’ve got one person’s bill problem, then yes, the whole system is wrong. When the new water meters came in, we knew we had to switch from a quarterly cycle to a monthly cycle. That was supposed to be at the conclusion of the quarterly cycle.
“What happened, incorrectly, was with the installation of the first new meter the entire system went to the monthly cycle, which changed the calculations incorrectly. So it was the whole system; they got incorrectly calculated,” Markward said.
Those affected by the miscalculation will see some relief.
“Many people will see a credit if they had gotten read with a new meter, and people who haven’t gotten a new meter yet may not see anything different because their August bill was an estimate so it may not be any different for them all,” Markward said.
The water billing department had received a lot of calls and visits to their offices by people who were less than thrilled with their bills which had, in some cases, quadrupled.
“Most people don’t call to say you’re doing a good job and that’s true with the streets through sewer, anything. So the activity was tense for a few days,” Markward said.
In other business, the city council approved pay raises for the mayor, auditor, law director, city council members, and city council president.
The raises take effect on January 1, 2024.
The mayor’s annual salary raises to $55,805 in 2024, $57,479 in 2025, $59,211 in 2026, and $60,987 in 2027.
The auditor’s annual salary goes to $65,822 in 2024, $67,797 in 2025, $69,831 in 2026, and $71,926 in 2027.
The law director’s annual salary will become $72,403 in 2024, $74,575 in 2025, $76,812 in 2026, and $79,116 in 2027.
Council member’s annual salaries will become $6,100 while the council president’s salary will become $6,700 from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2025.
City council also passed on its first reading, as an emergency, a new three-year labor agreement with AFSCME Local #3767. It includes a 5% increase in the first year, 4% in the second year, and 3% in the third year. It also includes a $600 bonus. The contract covers unionized workers in the water, sewer, street, and parks departments.
City council passed on its first reading, as an emergency, a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement between the City of Van Wert and Slusher’s Jewelry.
The agreement will allow a 90% property tax abatement over a 10-year period.
Slusher’s is expected to make an investment of $904,482 as they are adding on a Biggby Coffee. No new jobs are expected to be created.
City council also granted property owned by Dennis Dasher at 10480 Greenville Road, a detachment from the city.
Dasher filed the request because the property, which is in the city, does not receive city water or sewer services and the city’s ability to provide those services is cost prohibitive.
Council sent on to third reading an ordinance creating two Downtown Redevelopment Districts.
The economic development tool will create a 70% property tax exemption on future improvements to the properties in the districts.
Prior to the regular meeting, at 6:15 p.m. the Property and Equipment Committee met to discuss hydroseeding, a way of speeding up the process of reseeding areas after stump removal.
During the regular meeting, councilman Andrew Davis discussed some changes he would like to see in the way the council meetings are conducted. Those changes will be considered in the council’s next meeting on August 28.
