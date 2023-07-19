Chamber logo

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will present a Lunch and Learn on Wednesday, July 26 at Willow Bend C.C, 579 Hospital Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Edward Jones Financial Advisor George Scott will speak about business retirement planning, SEP IRA vs Simple IRA, and evaluating retirement plan options.

To register, click here: https://business.vanwertchamber.com/events/details/chamber-lunch-and-learn-with-edward-jones-3229 or call the Chamber office at 419-238-4390. The price to attend includes lunch. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m. with the program to follow at 12:30 p.m.

