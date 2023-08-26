VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Board of the Department of Developmental Disabilities was given approval by the state for a safety grant applied for earlier this year. The money may include up to $15,000 — all of which will likely go for a new boiler estimated to cost $72,000.
Treasurer Cody Bowersock also reported $117,292 received from the Ohio Dept. of Medicaid during their meeting of Aug. 14.
Because of Governor DeWine’s biennium budget, County Boards have agreed to fund a permanent $1/hour increase for direct service providers, which will cost the Van Wert County Board an additional $127,023 per year.
The 2024-25 Biennial budget has authorized creation of a new state agency that will focus on children. The new agency, The Ohio Department of Children and Youth, will combine the programs of six different agencies, including the Board of DD and the Family and Children First Council.
The new agency was founded on July 3 of this year, and directors of the agencies affected will have the rest of this year to develop plans for transfer of responsibilities.
Director James Stripe reported the state’s interest in incentivizing adult day service providers differently by paying for quality outcomes, instead of numbers of people served. This would focus on acuity, which would be measured along three possible tiers by a standard instrument devised by the state.
Renovations to the Thomas Edison group home will begin soon, noted Stripe, and will include new windows and doors, remodeling of the kitchen, laundry, pantry and bathrooms, interior and exterior painting, better insulation, new landscaping new flooring, and a new hot water heater.
The home currently houses eight people. The work will be done in stages, so as not to affect their living arrangements.
Applications will be sent out this month. The program launches in October, with $10.6 million for the state in federal ARPA funds.
State Senate recently approved a provision allowing a certain number of county board members to participate and vote in board meetings through a ‘hybrid’ format that allows software like Zoom or Facetime.
Van Wert DODD will host an ice cream social on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Thomas Edison Center on 825 Augustine Drive. There will be games, music, and ice cream.
There will also be a public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fricker’s on Fox Road. The occasion is a transportation and planning session for the Area Agency on Aging.
