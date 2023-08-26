VAN WERT — Van Wert’s Humane Society has received a slight increase in funding from Van Wert County Commissioners but it doesn’t go far enough to meet what it costs to run the facility on Fox Road.
Currently, the humane society receives funding from various sources, including the United Way, Van Wert County Commissioners, and generous donations from the public.
Commissioners pay a total of $14,400 to help fund those salaries and has remained that way since 2018.
Last year the commissioners contributed $6,030 to house the dogs.
On Thursday morning, Michelle White, Humane Society Board President, followed up with commissioners on her previous request for additional funding back in late May.
“Yeah, I was here May 30th and I haven’t heard anything so I thought I’d come in and see if you had any follow-up questions or have made some decisions,” White said.
As of this week, the Humane Society received $10 a day for three days from commissioners for each dog brought in by the county dog warden or city police.
“Ten dollars does not cover our costs,” White said.
“Ten dollars… you’re saying that isn’t enough. What is your actual cost?” Stan Owens, Van Wert County Commissioner, asked.
“Probably $20 a day,” White replied.
The City of Van Wert does not contribute to the Humane Society even though its officers drop off animals there.
“The city gives us zero money,” White said.
The costs of running the operation have also added up.
Even though the shelter mostly relies on volunteers, those on the payroll saw their wages go from $9.50/hr. to $11.
Late Thursday afternoon commissioners did eventually agree to pay $15 a day for three days for each dog brought into the shelter.
“It’s something, but we need more. It’s a little disappointing but they didn’t say no. We’re all fighting over the same money,” White said on Friday.
Earlier in the year commissioners agreed to raise the dog tag fees from $17 to $18 which will help some.
Investigating cases of animal cruelty are also on the rise, which is another expense they can’t afford.
“Here’s what has to happen for prosecution. We have to fill out a police report. The city law director has to turn it over to the prosecutor’s office. In Auglaize County, their dog warden is in court every single Wednesday, dealing with these cases and if they’re prosecuted, that money goes back into their operation to the dog warden and for caring for their animals. We are seeing more and more cases and we just haven’t prosecuted them yet,” White said.
She noted a couple of potential abuse cases.
“There were three cats in a plastic tote that were dropped off at the Salvation Army,” White said.
She also recounted that a prominent Van Wert attorney dropped off a cat at the shelter.
“Not even in a cage. We have it on film. I’m not going to prosecute (that attorney) but it’s on video and I have it on my phone,” White said. “We have not pursued prosecuting anybody in our community. We knew him. I don’t know the lady who dropped off the cats the other day at the Salvation Army. Those cats were on Facebook earlier this week, trying to get someone to take them and then they showed up like this (at the Salvation Army). They were in a blue plastic tote and were covered in urine,” White said.
Many dogs suffer from Parvo and heartworm, requiring expensive treatments.
‘Lst year I think our entire vet bills were right around $35-40 thousand dollars. This year we’re on target to hit $80,000. We don’t have to save every animal but we’re a no-kill shelter and we feel like they deserve a chance,” White said.
But not every animal is so lucky to live.
Tragically, the severity of some illnesses has necessitated euthanization.
White said two cats and four kittens were euthanized last year.
“Sometimes the vet is like this cat can’t be saved. They’ve been hit or whatever,” White said.
