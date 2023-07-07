VAN WERT — Ask Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputy Tyler Mox his best friend on patrol, and he’ll say that’s Ellie.
Ellie is a 5 year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic Mox trained from a pup. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is not a large enough agency to have exclusive K-9 calls, so deputy Mox takes Ellie with him on his daily rounds.
On Saturday he gave a demonstration of her abilities during Old Fashioned Farmer Days at the fairgrounds.
Mox demonstrated Ellie’s obedience by tempting her with a tennis ball, her favorite toy, then limiting her actions with his verbal commands to sit and heel.
Ellie has three basic functions: tracking, apprehension and drug searching. Ellie can track missing people, usually children and the elderly by her sense of smell. She can apprehend suspects and sniff out crack, cocaine and ecstasy. She is not trained to detect marijuana, since there are so many legal users now in Ohio.
While Mox left the room a helper hid a stash of drugs for Ellie to detect. She did so within a matter of minutes, with Mox waving his hand to indicate the areas to be searched. When she smelled the drugs Ellie sat up like a pointer, indicating something of interest to officers.
She’s trained by positive reinforcement, Mox explained. Whenever she smells drugs Ellie is given a favorite treat or toy. In that way she becomes excited whenever she smells the illicit substances because she knows a reward is coming.
During the apprehension section of the demonstration, a helper wore a ‘bite suit’ and Ellie barked, chased and bit the ‘perpetrator’ on the arm, holding on until Mox intervened.
Some trainers teach the dogs commands in German, Mox explained. In this way there is no confusion for the dog should a real perpetrator yell commands to him or her in English. Ellie is trained in English, Mox explained, because she only answers to his commands anyway and there is no danger of her obeying two masters.
Mox became the designated K-9 officer when the department had an opening. He had to submit a letter of interest to sheriff Riggenbach, and a follow-up interview with the sheriff explaining why the department would benefit if he were the one to train Ellie. “I was the lucky one,” he said.
K-9 use is specialized, but important. “When you need a dog, you need a dog,” Mox said. “When that kid walks off or that suspect runs away you need it.”
