VENEDOCIA — On Sunday, Spetember 10 from 1-4 p.m. he Venedocia Lions Club will be hosting a 50th anniversary celebration for sisters Marilyn Foust and Penny Burnett. Burnett suffers from a rare disease, and her sister donated a kidney that saved her life on September 11, 1973. Food will be provided, and the public is welcome.

Here is Burnett's statement on this half-century occasion:

