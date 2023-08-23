General Health District logo
VAN WERT COUNTY — The Van Wert County General Health District has been notified by the Ohio Department of Health that one West Nile Virus mosquito sample pool has been identified in the county. The mosquito sample was collected in Ohio City on Aug. 11. Many Ohio counties experience West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes in the summer and fall months. This is the first positive sample identified in Van Wert County during the 2023 mosquito collection season. As of Aug. 17, there have been 550 positive mosquito pools from 31 counties in Ohio.

In 2022, there was a total of seven reported cases of West Nile Virus, but no cases in Van Wert County. This year to date there has been no reported cases of West Nile Virus in Ohio. The disease is spread to people by the bite of an infected northern house mosquito, Culex pipens. The mosquito becomes infected after it has fed on an infected bird. West Nile Virus is not spread through coughing, sneezing, or touching infected birds.

