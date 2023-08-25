Lincolnview teachers

New Lincolnview teachers (L-R): Zoey Schaadt, Erin Diem, Melissa Mumma, Josh McElroy, Jennifer Edwards, Ruth Brotherwood. (Brian Hess/DHI Media)

MIDDLEPOINT — Six new employees were greeted at the Lincolnview board of education meeting on Wednesday, August 23. They are Zoey Schaadt — kindergarten aide, Erin Diem — kindergarten intervention, Melissa Mumma — 6th grade teacher, Josh McElroy — technology coordinator, Jennifer Edwards — classroom aide and Ruth Brotherwood — elementary cc intervention.

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) was granted approval on Wednesday to advise and provide recommendations to the Lincolnview Board on matters the Board specifies.

