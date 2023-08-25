MIDDLEPOINT — Six new employees were greeted at the Lincolnview board of education meeting on Wednesday, August 23. They are Zoey Schaadt — kindergarten aide, Erin Diem — kindergarten intervention, Melissa Mumma — 6th grade teacher, Josh McElroy — technology coordinator, Jennifer Edwards — classroom aide and Ruth Brotherwood — elementary cc intervention.
The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation (VWAEDC) was granted approval on Wednesday to advise and provide recommendations to the Lincolnview Board on matters the Board specifies.
These matters include, but are not limited to: a) the need for employment skills and the development of school curriculum to instill these skills, b) changes to the economy and the job market and the types of employment in which future jobs will most likely be available and c) suggestions to the board of education for developing a working relationship between businesses, labor organizations and educational personnel.
This fulfills Ohio Revised Code 3313.82., the state requirement effective in March of 2021 that each school district appoint a business advisory council to fulfill this role.
Brent Stevens, executive director of VWAEDC gave a short talk to the board on Wednesday. Stevens emphasized the importance of the 1600-acre 'supersite' by Wal-Mart and the supply chain concerns expressed by companies interested in developing on the site.
Stevens cited a demand for EV (electric vehicle) jobs. "I will tell you that a large percentage of what I call RFIs, or requests for information that come into my office on a daily basis, 95% of them are conceded in those types of businesses.
"I've talked with the superintendents (of VW County) just to supply me with a list of the curriculums that each one of the schools have that may lend themselves to my sales pitch, because I'm a salesperson at heart. That's what I've done for 30-40 years...is built stories and try to sell the best product that I can sell, and Van Wert is the product that I can sell.
"[The way to do that] Is to get what your curriculums are, that may lead itself to the terminologies of those types of sales, right? [The sales] that these companies are looking for. So more than anything I wanted to come out, introduce myself answer any questions. Economic development's probably not on the top of mind all the time until you realize how important it is what we're doing with the kids as they grow up...
"Everybody was expected to go to college. It's not that way anymore, right? So it's important for us (VWAEDC) and middle schools and high schools to really identify what the skills are those kids possibly have to make sure that they go into the right path and vocation for them that makes the most sense," Stevens told the board.
There were no question for Stevens from the board.
During the meeting the board passed:
•a motion to accept an anonymous donation of $2,000 for the Heritage Scholarship Fund.
•a motion to approve the Lincolnview bus routes for the 2023-24 school year.
•a motion to recommend approval to deposit the 7/13/23 alternative energy distribution in the amount of $203, 346.50 into fund 003 9000.
•a motion to recommend approval of PaySchools Annual Agreement for 2023-24 school year for $3,127.75.
•a motion to recommend approval of the agreement with Van Wert City Schools to facilitate the Career Education Opportunity (CEO) program to Lincolnview students for the 2023-24 school year.
•a motion to recommend approval of the agreement with VW City Schools for instructional services to Lincolnview students for the 2023-24 school year at Van Wert School at the Goedde.
•a motion to approve the fiscal year 2023-24 agreement for the educational option program administered by the Wood County Educational Service Center for the Wood county Juvenile Detentio Center, the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio, and the Wood County Academy.
•a motion to recommend approval to accept the state tuition rate for the 2023-24 school year at $7,558.70 for in-state tuition and $14,365.34 for out-of-state tuition per year calculated per section 3317.08 of the Ohio Revised Code.
•a motion to recommend approval of the appliction for the National School Lunch, Breakfast, and Government Food Program for the 2023-24 school year.
•a motion for the approval of Hollie Ford as the employee representative of the Lincolnview Local Education Association on the Van Wert Area School Insurance Group for the 2023-24 school year.
•a motion to approve a resolution naming Sam Shriver and Brian Hess (of the Van Wert Times Bulletin) and Scott Truxell (of the Van Wert Independent) to the 2023 OSBA Media Honor Roll for their coverage of Van Wert County's public schools.
•a motion to approve the 2023-24 elementary (K-6th grade) workbook bills and class fees.
•a motion to recommend approval of the Latchkey program fees for the 2023-24 school year as presented and requested by Latchkey Coordinator Lindi Coil.
•a motion to recommend approval of fleet, liability, and property coverage with Phelan Insurance Agency, Inc. and underwritten by Liberty Mutual effective September 1, 2023 to September 1, 2024.
•a motion to recommend approval to appoint Eric Germann as the voting delegate to the OSBA annual business meeting at the 2023 Capital Conference to be held on November 14, 2023. No board member elected to serve as Germann's alternate.
•a motion to approve the list of substitute teachers and aides and all subsequent lists for the 1st semester of the 2023-24 school year as provided by the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.
•a motion to recommend approval of granting advancement to the "Masters plus 30" pay scale for Adam Owens effective with the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
•a motion to emply Alison Hammons as Jr. High cheerleading advisor and Tonia Verville as elementary newspaper advisor for the 2023-24 school year, pending background investigations.
•a motion to employ Robert Balyeat as head varsity wrestling coach, Jarred Sawyer as Jr. High wrestling coach, Eric Giessler as Assistant Varsity baseball coach, and Keli Ralston as 7th grade baseball coach.
•a motion to recommend approval of Matt Hernandez as High School soccer volunteer coach.
•a motion to recommend approval to accept Kailey Siefker's resignation as Jr. High cheer coas effective July 27, 2023.
•a motion to recommend approval to accept Kayla Hoersten's resignation letter as Kindergarten aide effective August 2, 2023.
•a motion to recommend approval to accept Kasie Adkins' resignation letter as cook for the 2023-24 season effective immediately.
•a motion to recommend approval to employ Lainey Spear as a student latchkey assistant as needed for the 2023-24 school year pending background check.
•a motion to recommend approval for a one-year classified contract to Becky Emrick as part-time bus driver pending a background check.
•a motion to recommend approval to grant a one-year classified contract to Gregory Roberts as a part-time bus driver for the 2023-24 school year pending a background check.
•a motion recommending approval to grant a one-year classified contract to Zoey Schaadt as a Kindergarten aide for the 2023-24 school year pending a background check.
•a motion to recommend approval to grant a one-year classified contract to Ronda Pollock as a cook for the 2023-24 school year pending a background check.
•a motion recommending approval to grant a one-year classified contract to Holden Cheek as custodian for the 2023-24 school year pending a background check.
All motions passed with a vote of 5-0, with the exception of Lainey Spear's employment as latchkey assistant, Coil abstaining.
The next meeting will be held on September 20 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.