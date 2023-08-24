VAN WERT — Tuesday, August 22, was the first day for all students at Vantage Career Center.
Juniors were supposed to begin classes on Monday but fog forced the cancellation of their first day.
The Vantage staff treated the students to a red-carpet welcome on the first day.
“We’re excited about it,” said Rick Turner, Vantage Superintendent. “During the summer it’s preparation for the school year and getting the staff in place and getting ready and it doesn’t really feel right. Our business is having the staff and students and teaching and learning going on and so we’re always excited to start.”
Turner says the new state budget looked favorably on technical education.
“For example it allows high school students to sit in an adult education program and obtain credentials. So we’re looking at how our high school programs and our adult education programs can work together to create new opportunities for some of our students,” Turner said.
Turner says the budget also includes Career Exploration funding.
“That allows us to fund the youth science career exploration software for our associate schools and the feedback shows it’s been valuable as helping middle and high school students decide what their interests and aptitudes are and what kind of careers they might want to pursue,” Turner said.
We asked Turner about some of the challenges facing Vantage Career Center.
“We need to keep up with technology and that’s moving so quickly that we got to make sure that we’re doing due diligence in serving our students, serving our businesses and industries so that dialogue, that communication is the most important thing to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of students and our local businesses and so we’re always trying to stay on the cutting edge and we take it very seriously and we consider that one of our biggest challenges,” Turner said.
