VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center is gearing up for classes later this month.
The first day for new students is Monday, August 21. Returning students report a day later.
On Monday, August 14 there will be a Trade and Industry Orientation for new students and their parents.
On Tuesday, August 15 there will be a Business and Service Orientation for new students and their parents.
High School Director Ben Winans, in his report to the board, thanked the staff who have been involved in preparing both the building and systems for the coming school year.
Winans reported to the board that there are 535 students enrolled. Of those, 300 are incoming juniors and 235 are returning seniors. He said that many of their programs are at or near capacity.
“From the physical cleaning, the input of data, securing documentation on new students, fitting students for uniforms, and communicating with our incoming students, our staff has done a great job of getting us ready for the students to come in August. These staff members work hard over the summer to make sure we are prepared to begin the school year without any hiccups,” Winans stated in his report.
Winans also reported that the school has made the switch to the “Safer Ohio School Tip Line” for this school year as the StopIt application was no longer provided at no cost to the district. The “Safer Ohio School Tip Line” is a free resource through the Ohio School Safety Center that allows staff and students to report suspicious or dangerous activities anonymously while allowing school administrators to investigate and document the process of following up on any incident reported.
Angie Fahey, Adult Education Director, reported to the board that fingerprinting equipment has been ordered for the school. The money came from the Safety Grant Vantage was awarded through the state.
Fahey also noted that the Van Wert Police Department is offering new hires full tuition to the Vantage Police Academy. Twenty students are enrolled in the adult education police academy, which is “at capacity”.
In other business of note, the board:
• Acknowledged Rebecca Suever, a Delphos City School Board of Education member, as a member of the Vantage Career Center board. The board renewed her three-year term which runs through August 24, 2026.
• Approved a one-year contract for the employment of Nicole Ricker as the secretary to the superintendent.
• Approved a one-year contract for Cindy Bowsher as a substitute educational aide.
• Approved a one-year contract for Audrey Markward as a health technology instructor.
• Approved a supplemental contract for Jerry Robinson to work on the carpentry house.
• Approved Gary Gasser as a firefighting program instructor in the Adult Education program.
• Approved Tommy Lyons as an LPN/RN program instructor in the Adult Education program.
• Approved Austin Miller as a firefighting program coordinator in the Adult Education program.
• Approved Wendy Baumle as a van driver for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Accepted the resignation of Kristy Ross, cook, effective July 11, 2023.
• Accepted the resignation of Gary Gasser, Firefighter Program Coordinator, effective July 10, 2023.
• Approved the Adult Education Practical Nursing Program Student Handbook for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Designated Benjamin Winans, High School Director as a certified evaluator for the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System.
• Approved a list of substitute certified/non-certified employees for the high school and adult education programs.
• Approved the Western Buckeye ESC substitute list for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved the Vantage Career Center bus and van drivers list for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved cafeteria bids from Nickles Bakeries for bread and Schenkels Dairy for milk for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved lunch prices for the 2023-2024 school year (no changes).
• Accepted $147,829.29 from the Rose R. and Ellis C. Lampe Fund of Van Wert County Foundation to purchase electronic items.
• Accepted $1,375.81 from the Patricia M. Lichtensteiger Memorial Fund of the Van Wert County Foundation for the Literacy Program at Vantage Career Center.
• Approved the construction agreement between the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation and the Vantage Career Center Board of Education concerning the property at 502 N. Walnut St., Van Wert.
• Approved the spec house floor plans for 502 N. Walnut St., Van. Wert.
• Approved up to $65,000 for the Vantage portion of construction and related expenses for the Walnut Street spec house project.
• Accepted the sale of the property at 143 E. Raymond St., Van Wert. LaGina S. Sprunger bought the home, built by Vantage carpentry students, for $199,875.
• Approved payment to Audree Markward, Health Technology Instructor for three additional days at a per diem rate.
Prior to the regular meeting, there was a hearing where the public could comment on the re-employment of Educational Aide Nancy Keith.
The board met in executive session towards the end of the meeting to discuss personnel matters but no action was taken.
The next meeting of the Vantage Board of Education is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 in the District Conference Room at Vantage.
