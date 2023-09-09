VAN WERT — Things are going smoothly at Vantage Career Center as they are nearing the three-week mark of classes.
High School Director Benjamin Winans thanked staff members in his written update to the board.
“Thank you to all our staff members who worked hard over the summer months to prepare for the start of the 2023-2023 school year. Our maintenance staff had the building cleaned and made the necessary repairs so that both students and staff could have a seamless start to the school year. I also want to thank both our support staff and administrative team for all they did over the summer months. It was a busy summer from making contact with students, fitting for uniforms, to creating the master schedule. Your hard work and dedication over the summer months has made the start of our school year go very well,” Winans stated.
The first day of school, which was supposed to be August 21, was canceled due to fog.
“We were able to welcome both juniors and seniors on August 22 for a full day. The day went very well with the staff opening the day by greeting students at the entrance to the school with ‘Red Carpet’ treatment. This was something new that we did to welcome students back in a bigger fashion. The school year is off and running and all things seem to be going very well so far,” Winans reported to the board.
The board was introduced to eight new staff members including:
• Brent Hoersten — Electricity Instructor
• Cheyenne Oechsle — Social Studies Instructor
• Eric Schwab — Intervention Specialist
• Pearce Dietrich — Intervention Specialist
• Nichole Shepard — Cafeteria
• Audree Markward — Superintendent’s Secretary
• Cindy Bowsher — Substitute/Educational Aide
In other business the Vantage board:
• Approved contracts with Reesa Rohrs for STNA Coordinator/Instructor, Phlebotomy Check-off Instructor, and Lisa Cross as a Dishwasher.
• Approved supplemental contracts with Ashley Cline, Jaime Kipfer, Theresa Mengerink, Matt Miller, Angie Shellabarger, and Mary Ann Falk as Virtual Learning Graders.
• Approved Adult Education Instructor employment for Jennifer Walter, LPN-RN Program Instructor; Christie Tebbe, PNP Instructor; Kerry Ruble, PNP Instructor; Megan Burgei, LPN-RN Program Instructor; Erin Askins, Nursing Coordinator; and Dillon Staas as Police Academy Instructor.
• Appointed Benjamin Winans, High School Director, as the District’s Homeless Liaison.
• Approved overnight and out-of-state travel to Atlanta, Georgia for Angie Fahy, Adult Education Director, and Kendra Sentelik, Financial Aid Coordinator/COE Liason to attend the COE Annual Meeting November 13-16, 2023.
• Approved the Van Wert Area Business Advisory Council (BAC) business plan in compliance with Ohio Revised Code (ORC) 3313.82.
• Approved several pay rates for Adult Education, effective September 16.
• Approved a resolution to make provisional changes to Board Policies and Administrative Guidelines to comply with HB 33 (the state’s two-year budget) along with several policies and guidelines.
• Approve payment to Anna Baker, Superintendent Secretary Mentor, at an hourly rate of $19.49.
• Accept the resignations of Camilla Kline, Cashier; Virginia Crisp, STNA Instructor; and Marcia Osenga, ECE Instructor (effective at the end of the school year).
The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education is Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the District Conference Room. Prior to that, at 6:15 p.m. there’s a Records Committee meeting.
