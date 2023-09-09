Vantage staff

New staff members at Vantage were introduced to the Board of Education Thursday night.

In the first row from left to right are Cindy Bowsher, Audree Markward, Cheyenne Oechsle, and Eric Schwab.

Second row from left to right are Brent Hoersten, Nichole Shepard, Nicole Ricker, and Pearce Dietrich. (Sam Shriver/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — Things are going smoothly at Vantage Career Center as they are nearing the three-week mark of classes.

High School Director Benjamin Winans thanked staff members in his written update to the board.

