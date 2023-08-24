VAN WERT — The first week of school for Van Wert students has been a week full of surprises, weather-wise.
What was to have been the first full day of school on Monday, August 21, turned into a three-hour delay due to fog.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the heat index forced outdoor activities to come to a halt. The Van Wert High School volleyball game, scheduled for Thursday at Bath High School, had to be postponed because there was no air conditioning in the gym where the game was scheduled to be played.
Practices for the football team had to be done inside the Van Wert High School gymnasium, in preparation for the Friday game at home against Bath High School.
Instead of recess outside at the elementary school, it was brought indoors due to the heat.
All of the Van Wert City Schools buildings are air-conditioned and that helps but they can’t control the environment at a student’s home.
“We’re still pushing fluids” because some families “don’t have air conditioning…and so they’re coming in, maybe dehydrated. It’s one of those things that we deal with when we live in Ohio. One week it’s 90 and the next week it looks like it’s in the 70s but we’re monitoring those things very carefully" said Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley.
"Our nurses do a great job of making sure if kids are overheated we get them in and give them fluids, get them cooled down, and then we call their home and call parents to make sure that there’s nothing else that we don’t know about going on,” noted Bagley.
At Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting Bagley praised staff for how well things were going.
“The amount of teamwork that I saw in going to the buildings…I tried to stay out of the way because people were doing lots of things…but everybody was helping each other and that’s what you do because kids don’t know routines at all.
"In the last two days what I’ve seen is a lot of activities other than opening up books. I’ve seen a lot of team building activities, a lot of relationship building and that to me is really important to set those relationships because once you build relationships then it makes it much easier to instruct and educate,” Bagley said.
Bagley told the board that there would be an open house at Eggerss Stadium from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 27 to show off the completed phase one of the stadium renovation project where people will get a chance to get on the new turf and take photos.
There will also be a short 'thank you' read prior to the start of the Van Wert High School football game this Friday against Lima Bath.
Treasurer Troy Bowersock, in his report to the board, indicated that they’re nearly complete on paying off the contracts for phase one of the stadium project.
“We’re pretty confident where we are as far as phase one is concerned. The month-to-date expenditures for the project…we’ve incurred $3,603,000 associated with the construction project,” Bowersock said.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Noah Carter from his position as assistant to the director of technology.
• Approved the hiring of Kennedy Mercer as a kindergarten intervention specialist.
• Approved Career Education Opportunity agreements between Van Wert City Schools and Crestview and Lincolnview schools.
• Approved contracts between Van Wert City Schools and Crestview, Lincolnview, and Parkway schools for students attending @ the Goedde.
• Approved substitute staff for the new school year.
• Approved the Athletic Department Handbook.
• Approved an agreement between the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center-Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio and Van Wert City Schools.
• Approved an agreement between Van Wert City Schools and the Montgomery County Education Service Center for Educational Assessment Team services.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the Van Wert Federation of Teachers and the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education regarding the supplemental pay schedule for the concession stand manager.
• Approved the 2023 Van Wert County Business Advisory Council Compliance & Strategic Plan.
• Approved a resolution to make provisional changes to board policies and administrative guidelines and forms to comply with House Bill 33.
• Approved several supplemental contracts for the Early Childhood Center, Elementary School, Middle School, High School, Athletics, District and Building Leadership Teams, ECC Building Leadership Team, Elementary Building and District Leadership Team, Elementary Building Leadership Team, Middle School Building and District Leadership Team, Middle School Building Leadership Team, High School Building and District Leadership Team, High School Building Leadership Team, Goedde Building, and District Employees.
• Approved a resolution to participate in the Southeastern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council cooperative school bus purchasing program. (The district wants to buy one bus).
• Approved the hiring of athletic event workers on an “as needed” basis.
• Approved a resolution to nominate Sam Shriver (Van Wert Times Bulletin) and Scott Truxell (Van Wert Independent) to the 2023 Ohio School Boards Association Media Honor Roll.
• Approved monthly financial reports from the Treasurer.
• Approved a Community Investment Area Agreement between the City of Van Wert and Slushers Jewelry. (This is for a Biggby Coffee location).
• Approved the fleet, liability, and property coverage with Phelan Insurance, Inc.
• Approved then and now certificates and accepted several donations.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is coming at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27 in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
