VAN WERT — Class schedule pick up times for Van Wert High School students will be as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Seniors from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Thursday, Aug. 10 — Juniors from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Friday, Aug. 11 — Sophomores from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 12 pm – 3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Monday, Aug. 14 — Freshmen and new student orientation will be held from 8:30 am - 11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Enter through main lobby. (Students only)

If you have any questions, please call the student services office at 419-238-2180.

