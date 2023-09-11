Group shot

Austin Miller (far right) with his students in front of 309 East Main St. (Brian Hess/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — It was a day of action for Austin Miller and a dozen of his students Saturday. Miller is the fire and EMS programs coordinator out at Vantage Career Center for the Firefighter 1 and EMT Basic programs.

He and his students were suited up for drills conducted at 309 and 311 East Main St. across from the Post Office. Both properties were bought by the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, or VWAEDC through their Land Bank.

