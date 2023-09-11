VAN WERT — It was a day of action for Austin Miller and a dozen of his students Saturday. Miller is the fire and EMS programs coordinator out at Vantage Career Center for the Firefighter 1 and EMT Basic programs.
He and his students were suited up for drills conducted at 309 and 311 East Main St. across from the Post Office. Both properties were bought by the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, or VWAEDC through their Land Bank.
The buildings are set to be demolished and VWAEDC and the Van Wert County Foundation gave permission to Vantage to use the site for Fire and EMS training.
"They're letting us use this building," Miller said. "So today we're training for search and rescue operations. You get called to a house, someone's trapped inside someone who's wheelchair bound and elderly they can't escape a fire as well as someone able-bodied could. That's where we will make entry into the house through the smoke and fire and try to find them and get them outside. All kinds of different techniques and tricks with that."
How often are the drills conducted?
"Our current Firefighter 1 class is going on. This will run...until December and we've got probably there's 40 or 50 days like this where we're training on all kinds of skills. The state has certain requirements that we have to train on. There's quite a bit that goes into this program," the Vantage instructor said.
Vantage is currently constructing a firefighting training center behind their main campus. How soon will that be completed?
"We're currently in the works on that; things are moving forward. I can't give you an exact timeline [but] things are moving pretty quickly on that. We've got water lines reaching out, we've got our hydrant out there, our shipping containers, so now we're just gonna' build the structure. Hopefully sooner than later," Miller said.
Miller's class training is a reminder of the importance of first responders to any community, especially on the anniversary of 9/11.
