VAN WERT — Area schools found out how they scored in the latest round of Ohio School Report Cards,
The Ohio Department of Education released the latest figures Thursday morning.
Scoring was dropped last year from letter grades to a star rating system where one star is the lowest and five stars are the highest.
The Ohio Department of Education grades school districts in six categories which are achievement, progress, early literacy, gap closing, graduation, and readiness for college, career, workforce, of the military. The readiness component was not rated and will not factor into the overall rating until the 2024-2025 school year at the earliest.
The Fordham Institute, an organization that promotes education excellence for every child in America, sent out a news release to comment on the latest report card:
This morning, the Ohio Department of Education released its annual school report cards based on results from the 2022-23 school year. This year’s iteration makes clear that the impacts of the pandemic on student learning are still being felt, especially for students from less advantaged backgrounds. As usual, the report card also includes user-friendly ratings that assist parents and citizens who seek information about the quality of schools in their community. For the first time since 2019, this year’s report card features an overall rating—on a scale of one to five stars—that summarizes the performance of each district and school.
“All Ohio students deserve to attend schools that unlock their full potential,” said Aaron Churchill, Ohio Research Director for the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. “Through a user-friendly overall rating, this year’s report card shines a light on the many excellent public school options available to parents. It also reveals struggling schools that require significant help and intervention to ensure students receive the education they need to succeed.
State assessment results from the 2022-23 school year indicate a mixed picture of post-pandemic academic recovery. Ohio students on average have generally recovered in reading, but progress remains sluggish in mathematics with students still significantly behind pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, chronic absenteeism data indicate that too many students are missing large amounts of class time… Chronic absenteeism soared in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and remains at alarmingly high levels in many Ohio districts
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s just how crucial it is for students to be in the classroom,” said Churchill. “Unfortunately, too many students are still missing valuable instructional time that can help them catch up. Parents, communities, and schools need to work together to address chronic absenteeism. Getting back to a clear expectation that students are in school every day, five days a week, is the first step in combatting this attendance crisis.”
Here’s how area schools did in the latest report card.
Van Wert City Schools
• Overall rating — 3.5 stars
• Achievement — 3 stars
• Progress — 3 stars
• Gap Closing — 3 stars
• Graduation — 5 stars
• Early Literacy — 2 stars
Crestview Schools
• Overall rating — 4 stars
• Achievement — 5 stars
• Progress — 1 star
• Gap Closing — 4 stars
• Graduation — 5 stars
• Early Literacy — 5 stars
Lincolnview Schools
• Overall rating — 4.5 stars
• Achievement — 4 stars
• Progress — 4 stars
• Gap Closing — 5 stars
• Graduation — 5 stars
• Early Literacy — 4 stars
Delphos City Schools
• Overall rating — 3.5 stars
• Achievement — 4 stars
• Progress — 1 star
• Gap Closing — 4 stars
• Graduation — 2 stars
• Early Literacy — 5 stars
Jennings Local Schools
• Overall rating — 4 stars
• Achievement — 4 stars
• Progress — 1 stars
• Gap Closing — 4 stars
• Graduation — 5 stars
• Early Literacy — 4 stars
Ottoville Schools
• Overall rating — 5 stars
• Achievement — 5 stars
• Progress — 3 stars
• Gap Closing — 5 stars
• Graduation — 5 stars
• Early Literacy — 5 stars
