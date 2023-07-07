VAN WERT — Lincolnview board of education held a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to address unresolved financial resolutions before the end of the fiscal year.
The board voted on five motions; all passed by a vote of 3-0.
VAN WERT — Lincolnview board of education held a special meeting on Thursday afternoon to address unresolved financial resolutions before the end of the fiscal year.
The board voted on five motions; all passed by a vote of 3-0.
The first was to recommend approval to amend appropriations for the 2023 fiscal year as presented by Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock’s. Her 11-page report includes a grand total for all funds of $32,473,337.
The second motion was to recommend approval for fiscal year 2023 final amended certificate of estimated resources. Edelbrock’s 2-page report showed a grand total for all accounts of $45,634,473.46.
The third motion was to approve the fiscal year 2024 temporary appropriations as presented by Edelbrock. Her one-page report shows a grand total for temporary appropriations of $13,612,389.
The fourth motion granted approval to advance grant funds from the general fund as follows:
• $69,337.64 for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
• $31,249.12 for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding.
• $9,990.95 for Improving Basic Programming funding.
• $22,552.31 for Neglected and Delinquent education funding.
• $2,777.22 for Supporting Effective Instruction funding.
According to Edelbrock, these funds will be returned to the general fund at the July 2023 meeting. This is necessary for closing out the fiscal year so funds are not in the negative. The board has requested these grants from the Ohio Department of Education.
The final motion granted approval to the contract with the Waterville accounting firm Julian & Grube, Inc. to assist in the preparation of the district’s financial statements in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and to perform a financial statement compilation for fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.
According to Edelbrock, the firm has assisted the disctrict with its financial statement preparation for the last 16 years, keeping the school system compliant with the requirements set forth by the Ohio Auditor of State.
Board president Eric Germann and member Mark Zielke were both absent.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.