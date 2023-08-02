VAN WERT — Registration for new students (Kindergarten - 12th grade) at Van Wert City Schools is open for the 2023-2024 school year.
Students may be registered at the school building they will attend:
Kindergarten - Van Wert Early Childhood Center - 419-238-0348
Grades 1-5 - Van Wert Elementary School - 419-238-1761
Grades 6-8 - Van Wert Middle School - 419-238-0727
Grades 9-12 - Van Wert High School - 419-238-3350
Please call the Early Childhood Center for information about VWCS preschool programs.
Registration forms are available on the district website, https://www.vwcs.net/Content/forms-registration.
Forms are also available at the school buildings or from the district office.
Parents of continuing students need to log into their Final Forms account to complete annual student forms. Forms should be completed prior to the first day of school.
The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Monday, Aug. 21.
The first day for kindergarten and M/W preschool students is Monday, Aug. 28.
T/Th/F preschool students will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
