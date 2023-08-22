VAN WERT — After a delay, Van Wert schools welcomed students for their first day on Monday, August 21.
Fog rolled in and caused the delay, first a two-hour delay, then a three-hour delay.
“We always consult with Crestview and Lincolnview as well. So we felt it was clear enough to go,” said Van Wert Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley.
Both Vantage Career Center and the Thomas Edison Preschool program were canceled Monday due to the fog.
Despite the late start, Bagley was ready for the first day of school to get underway.
“That’s always exciting. Everything is brand new for everybody. It’s like starting over again. This is my 31st year and I still get nervous and anxious and excited and all those emotions that go with it, and our kids are the same way and parents are that way too as well,” Bagley said.
Students are still learning their routines and with the weather delay it’s a bit more hectic than a normal start.
“We’re just trying to get, you know, routines and really start to build the culture of what we’re all about at Van Wert City Schools. We’re excited to get them in here today, even though it’s late and have a few hours with our kids and really work on bus routes and work on the drop-off and pickup whether it’s parents, whether they drive their own cars as high school students or take the bus to and from school. There’s a lot of different ways to get to school, we just tried to get those routines down on the first day,” Bagley said.
Some school districts extend their day when there’s a three-hour delay. Van Wert is not one of them.
“We do not extend the day with the three-hour delay. The school day now is based on hours and really that extra hour, with all the things that go on and all the schedules that go on, doesn’t really benefit anyone because it just really changes everybody’s schedule, whether it’s for extracurriculars, whether it’s academics, bus routes, those kinds of things,” Bagley said.
Bagley says students in Van Wert schools now have safer classrooms thanks to security upgrades over the summer.
“Every year we look at security. We received several safety grants from the State of Ohio and so we have upgraded our cameras throughout the district and then all of our safety protocols that we do. We did train this summer and we’re always working closely with the PD and also the Sheriff’s Department. The biggest upgrade for us is our camera system. We have more cameras. We have better cameras throughout all our buildings,” Bagley said.
Some school districts have problems attracting substitutes. Bagley says that isn’t the case this school year.
“We’re actually doing very well to start the school year. There’s always things that come up but we have all our positions filled and for the most part. We’re always looking for more subs, so we can always use more subs as far as teachers, para pros, cooks, the custodians, bus drivers, that’s something we were always advertising and we can use more,” Bagley said.
Bagley says the school district faces the challenge of working through new state requirements as passed by the Ohio Legislature.
“Every year there’s always new challenges in the state of Ohio. I think the political climate has become so tough to get many things accomplished at the state and federal level right now and so we’re just trying to really look at how can we use the money that’s been offered Van Wert City Schools the best way. House Bill 33 is a big deal and there’s a lot of things in there that we have to be compliant on that we’re looking at. We’re pretty much a flat-funded school and we’ll get a little increase with the state but overall we’re just trying to, number one, be compliant but also how can be best utilize and serve the district,” Bagley said.
