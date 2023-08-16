MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview students started a new school year on Wednesday, August 16.
It’s a fresh start for the students as they begin classes.
This year there are 850 students, which was about the same as the last school year.
Parents dropped off their kids at school and made sure to take that first-day-of-school photo.
When students arrived, they were met with some improvements to the buildings.
“When they walk into the building they’ll immediately see the new cafeteria. We have that completed with new flooring, new ceiling, new lighting, new painting, new bump outs for people to sit. We’re hoping there will be new big screen TVs, interactive TVs that we could do a lot of things with: show announcements and use it during the day for professional development or actually after school for our teachers,” said Jeff Snyder, Lincolnview superintendent.
The elementary school office was renovated and that gives them more space and efficiency.
“We’re looking forward to more usable workspace for our administrative team,” Snyder said.
There’s also a new conference room, a new clinic area, and a new teacher workroom.
“We are also in the process of building a new library. We took the old library and made that into a kindergarten classroom so we have an interim library within the building but when the new library is done, it’s going to be an incredible piece of area for our students,” Snyder said.
There are still areas under construction that won’t interfere with learning at the school.
“Right now we’re in the middle of building a new special education suite for kindergarten through sixth graders. We’ll have two new classrooms. Our special needs students will have a sensory room.
“We’ll have a new office area for our special ed director with our school psych, their PT, OT (Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy) and some storage and…a new library and two new classrooms for STEM, which is science, technology, engineering, and math. Those two rooms are equally 1,000 square feet. We hope to have that project done anytime between January and March of 2024,” Snyder said.
Like the beginning of any school year, there are a few small things to work out.
“As we start the school year out, we have new people who move to our district and so we’re trying to get their routes and our drivers get to know who they are and where they live so that’s always a challenge the first week of school but then we settle in and we get a pattern going and then by the time we get into the second week, we got into a rhythm,” Snyder said.
