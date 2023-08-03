MIDDLE POINT – Lincolnview Local Schools will be holding its annual open house on Monday, Aug. 14 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This evening serves as an open house for parents and students K-12 to visit their classrooms, meet their teachers, and bring their supplies to the school.
Pick up for class schedules for seventh-twelth graders will occur from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Jr. High/High School office. Students may also pick up their schedules during open house on Aug. 14.
First day of school is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16. Anyone who is new to the Lincolnview school district who has not yet scheduled classes for this upcoming school year should come to the district office located at 15945 Middle Point Road, Van Wert, OH 45891 or call 419-968-2226 for more information and to register.
The Lincolnview K-6th Elementary school supply and Jr. High school supply lists are posted on the schools website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us
Some other information of note:
Base lunch prices for the 2023/24 school year are posted on the school’s website.
Please have all completed vaccinations before the first day of school. Anyone with questions can call either the Lincolnview Elementary at 419-968-2351 or the Lincolnview Jr.High/High School office at 419-968-2214.
Attention 2023/24 Kindergarten parents: Please go to the Lincolnview’s website and click on the “Parents tab” top of page and then click on “Elementary Parent Teacher Scheduler” to schedule your upcoming appointments with the kindergarten staff for your child’s testing.
