VAN WERT — Lincolnview Board of Education met at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 to consider several important items before start of school on August 16. The meeting lasted just over half an hour.
The board announced a faculty work day on Monday, Aug. 14 and an open house that evening from 6-7:30 p.m., followed by an in-service day on Aug. 15.
Aug. 21 is first day for Kindergarten students.
After approving the minutes from both the June 21 regular meeting and June 29 special meeting, the board heard Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock present her financial report, which was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Edelbrock provided a spreadsheet summarizing the 2023 fiscal year, with monthly revenues and expenditures. According to her “if you exclude the $5 million transfer out for the current building project and the advances for the grants which will be returned at this meeting (see below), we would have been $439,901 net revenues over expenditures.”
Edelbrock noted that “certified staff and classified staff members will receive a 2.25% increase AND an experience advancement increase on the salary schedule if possible.”
Edelbrock also noted that three new buses were delivered from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service on July 17 and three older buses were traded in. Lincolnview’s 11 buses cover 800 miles/day in a district that is 145 square miles.
There will be a permanent improvement levy for Lincolnview on the ballot in November. It is a renewal levy, and will incur no new taxes if passed.
Superintendent Jeff Snyder noted the following improvements to buildings and grounds:
•Sanding and polishing both the elementary and high school gyms.
•Buses coated with rust inhibitor.
•Multiple improvements to the infield of the varsity softball diamond.
•New motion sensor lights to the agriculture shop room.
Snyder noted that the district is still looking for substitute bus drivers, teachers, custodians, aides, secretaries and cooks.
The following 17 agenda items passed by a vote of 5-0:
•Motion for the acceptance of the 2023-24 United Way of VW County allocation/donation in the amount of $3,469.52 for the Lincolnview Latchkey program.
•Motion for the acceptance of the 2023 Klein Foundation Fund donation of $3,500 from the Richard L. and Nadie O. Klein Memorial Trust through the VW County Foundation. This helps pay for clothing and medical needs for needy K-8 Lincolnview students.
•Motion for the approval of the list of open enrollment students for attendance in the Lincolnview Local School District for the 2023-24 school year.
•Motion to approve the fiscal year 2024 agreement for vision services with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.
•Motion to recommend approval to renew the membership in the Northwestern Ohio Educational Research Council, Inc. for the 2023-24 school year at a cost of $250.
•Motion to grant approval of the computer services agreement contract with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative for a three-year period starting July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026.
•Motion to recommend approval of the cafeteria prices for the 2023-24 school year as presented by Cafeteria Supervisor Deborah Miller.
•Motion to approve the hiring of athletic event workers on an “as needed” basis for the 2023-24 school year.
•Motion to approve advance return from grant funds to the general funds as follows: 507-9322 ARP ESSER - $69, 337.64, 516-9923 FY23 IDEA TITLE VI-B - $31, 249.12, 572-9123 FY23 TITLE I-A Improving Basic Programs - $9,990.95, 572-9923 FY23 TITLE I-D Delinquent - $22,552.31, 590-9923 FY23 TITLE II-A Supporting Eff Inst. - $2,777.22.
•Motion to approve fiscal year 2024 temporary appropriations and official certificate of estimate resources as presented.
•Motion to recommend approval of granting advancement to the “Masters” pay scale for Stacie Korte effective with the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
•Motion to recommend approval to accept Lindsey Litzenberg’s resignation as the sixth grade elementary teacher effective June 29, 2023. (The board thanked Litzenberg for her service to the school district)
•Motion to recommend approval to accept Zane Martin’s resignation letter as an elementary intervention teacher effective July 7, 2023.
•Motion to approve Sabrina Ricker’s resignation letter as a cook effective July 17, 2023. (The board thanked Ricker for her service).
•Motion to recommend approval to grant a one-year certified contract to Melissa Mumma as sixth grade elementary teacher pending a background check. Less than 10 people applied for this position, according to Superintendent Snyder.
•Motion to recommend approval to grant a one-year certified contract to Ruth Brotherwood as the elementary intervention specialist teacher for the 2023-24 school year pending a background check. Eleven applicants applied for the position; Brottherwood had the most experience.
•Motion granting an administrative contract to Joshua McElroy as the technology coordinator from Aug. 1, 2023 to July 31, 2026 pending a background check. McElroy will be replacing Eric Miglin.
There were no public comments during the meeting, and it adjourned at 6:34 p.m.
Lincolnview Local Schools Athletic Department is providing fans the opportunity to purchase a digital adult “All Sports Pass.” The digital adult all sports pass admits one for all regular season high school soccer, volleyball, girls’ basketball and wrestling contests and for all junior high volleyball, wrestling, and girls’ and boys’ basketball games.
The digital adult all sports pass is not good for admission to boys’ varsity basketball games.
Lincolnview has partnered with Hometown Ticketing to provide the digital pass. Passes can be purchased at https://lincolnviewathletics.com/. Go to Tickets at the top of the screen to place your order. There is a credit card processing fee for the transaction.
Fans who prefer the traditional hard copy adult all sports pass can purchase them in the high school office beginning Wednesday, August 2nd.
All Lincolnview students have access to a FREE digital “All Sports Pass.”
The student digital all sports pass admits one to all Lincolnview regular season home events, including varsity boys’ basketball games. Students will use their student ID (lunch PIN) to access the pass. Students are encouraged to keep the digital pass on their phone to scan for admission to athletic events or they can print the pass to scan for admission.
Student digital passes can be accessed at https://lincolnviewathletics.com/. Go to Tickets at the top of the screen to place your order. There is not a processing fee for the transaction.
The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23
