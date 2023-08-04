Snyder and Zielke

Shown from the left are Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder and Trustee Mark Zielke at Wednesday’s meeting. (Brian Hess/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — Lincolnview Board of Education met at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 to consider several important items before start of school on August 16. The meeting lasted just over half an hour.

The board announced a faculty work day on Monday, Aug. 14 and an open house that evening from 6-7:30 p.m., followed by an in-service day on Aug. 15.

