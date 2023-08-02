VAN WERT — The finances of the Van Wert schools are looking pretty good and thanks to some moves by district treasurer Troy Bowersock, there’s more money to be used for capital projects in the district.
Bowersock reported to the school board at the July 26 meeting that they’re ready to close out on the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission money that was associated with the building projects.
He says they were expecting to make the final payment on Thursday and retire the debt.
“We chose to retire some debt associated with that. There were only certain things that we could do with that money and retiring the debt was basically where that money could go. We chose to retire the debt that had the highest interest rate and we were able to retire that entire amount,” Bowersock said.
The move will save the district around $172,000.
“It immediately frees up our permanent improvement fund so we were making about $140,000 annual debt retirement payment out of that fund. That now goes away so we will now have $140,000 to use on permanent improvement needs on our aging buildings,” Bowersock said.
The state’s two-year budget was recently approved and Bowersock reported to the board it amounts to about a 10% increase in state funding over the period.
“If that holds true, that’s good news,” Bowersock said.
Superintendent Mark Bagley gave board members a brief update on the stadium project.
They were expecting Maumee Bay Turf Inc. to start installing the turf by now but there have been delays.
Bagley doesn’t believe it will affect the August 25 target date for completion.
“We were hoping it would be done the first Monday of the first week in August. They’re still on track for the home scrimmage with Crestview as of right now. If not we’ll go to a contingency plan and go from there,” Bagley said.
In other business, the board voted to:
• Accept the resignation of Lydia Whitman from her position as Early Childhood Center paraprofessional, effective the end of the 2022-2023 contract year.
• Approve Emily Vondran as a kindergarten teacher, effective the 2023-2024 contract year.
• Approve Katrina Steen as an early childhood center paraprofessional, effective the 2023-2024 contract year.
• Approve Morgan Miller as a first-grade teacher, effective the 2023-2024 contract year.
• Approve Andrew Hamblett as assistant to the director of technology, effective the 2023-2024 contract year.
• Approve Annie Eggleston as a middle school paraprofessional, effective the 2023-2024 contract year.
• Approve a supplemental contract with William Clifton for Stadium Renovation Construction Management, effective August 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024.
• Approve the Service Contract Agreement for hearing/audiology services with Montgomery County Educational Service Center for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approve the Service Contract Agreement for vision-impaired services with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approve the transfer of $36,787.00 (10% of June 30, 2023, Athletic Department cash balance) from Fund 300-9210 to Fund 070-9210 (Athletic Department Capital Projects Fund).
• Acknowledge the following charitable groups, entities, and individuals for their donations to the Van Wert City Schools:
— The Van Wert County Foundation - $7,000.00 on behalf of the following grant funds:
1. Associated Charities Fund - $2,500.00 to Goedde Culinary Instructional Needs
2. Clara Anderson Memorial Fund - $1,000.00 to VW High School Scholastic Bowl
3. Helen C. Etzler Scholarship Fund - $3,500.00 to CEO Program
The board went into an executive session to discuss personnel issues but took no action after the executive session.
The next scheduled regular meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
