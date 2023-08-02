VAN WERT — While the effort to install turf at Eggerss Stadium is slightly behind schedule, it should not affect the opening game, however the scrimmage against Crestview High School’s football team, on Friday, August 11, may be in jeopardy.
“The goal is still (to have the turf installed) by the Crestview scrimmage. We have a contingency plan with Crestview. We know 100% it’s going to be ready for game one (on August 25 against Bath). The installation of the turf is the easiest part of the work that’s been done to this point,” said Mark Bagley, Van Wert schools superintendent.
If the field is not ready by the 11th, the game would be played at Crestview High School’s stadium.
Bagley expects the installation of the turf by Maumee Bay Turf Inc. to start by the end of the week or early next week.
“The (installation of) the actual turf will only take about five to eight days. Once they get here, they’re not leaving until it’s done,” Bagley said.
Bagley took us on a site visit, on Monday, pointing out the work that has been done so far.
“You can see the stadium itself, the front handrails are on. The back fence is on. Before that fence was a jagged line, now it’s perfect. The side handrails are being installed and you can see on the south they’re already on and on the north they’re not,” Bagley said.
The aisles were widened also and handrails will be going up there soon.
“We had to cut some seats. I think we lose a little bit over 100 seats,” Bagley said. “Eventually that’s going to be all cleared up with our band moving down to the south endzone, but for right now we did lose some seats. We’ll have plenty of space for fans on a Friday night.”
The renovation of the stadium and field is being done in phases.
“The phases have changed somewhat, mainly because they did a lot of phase two and three and now we have to readjust the phases for lots of reasons,” Bagley said.
Fans may have noticed that prior to the renovation, the field was not centered. This project corrected that. There’s also new goalposts installed.
“We were able to get gooseneck goalposts. We felt like to get uniform field goal posts for this project, that small cost was worth it,” Bagley said.
Bagley says they’ll start on phase II of the project right after the football season is over.
“This grassy area becomes part of our locker room, which is going to be part of our training room and film room meeting room. It’s going to be a really nice locker room. We’ll then put our visitors where our home team is now in the Goedde Building,” Bagley said.
Bagley admitted that the cost of the renovation is more than they expected so far but hope to make up the difference through “Legacy” funding.
“I would say for phase I, we spent more than we thought we would just because of the restoration (of the stadium itself), that was always gonna be the unknown, the restoration and so that’s why we head into phase II and III we know we’ve asked our voters for $5 million and it’s going to be really tight as we get to phases II and III to be able to use that and that’s the reason why we want to have legacy funding,” Bagley said.
Bagley released more information on legacy funding through a news release.
“In the past, we have not embraced the idea of legacy naming rights for key parts of the stadium. Now is the perfect time to give alumni, fans, businesses, and supporters the chance to leave their mark on this historical gem”, Bagley said.
The Eggerss Stadium name is not up for consideration but several high-profile areas are. “It’s important to understand these naming rights are in perpetuity and will last the full life of the stadium”, said Bagley. "With the comprehensiveness and the quality of the renovations taking place, the stadium will provide a great space for decades to come."
Those interested in being part of the Eggerss naming rights can contact Mark Bagley at (419) 203-5296 or John White at (419) 203-1217 for more information.
