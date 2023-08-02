Mark Bagley

Van Wert schools Superintendent Mark Bagley expects turf to be installed no later than the Cougar’s opening game. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — While the effort to install turf at Eggerss Stadium is slightly behind schedule, it should not affect the opening game, however the scrimmage against Crestview High School’s football team, on Friday, August 11, may be in jeopardy.

“The goal is still (to have the turf installed) by the Crestview scrimmage. We have a contingency plan with Crestview. We know 100% it’s going to be ready for game one (on August 25 against Bath). The installation of the turf is the easiest part of the work that’s been done to this point,” said Mark Bagley, Van Wert schools superintendent.

