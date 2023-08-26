VAN WERT — No one from the public addressed the Crestview Board of Education last Monday, Aug. 14 — the last meeting before the official start of the school year three days later.

Principals Dave Bowen, Trent Kreischer, Lindsay Breese, and Casey Dowler presented their overviews of the upcoming school year to the board in a novel way: a game of trivia about the Crestview school system on an app called Kahoot. The program is sometimes used by teachers to make learning fun for their classes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.