VAN WERT — No one from the public addressed the Crestview Board of Education last Monday, Aug. 14 — the last meeting before the official start of the school year three days later.
Principals Dave Bowen, Trent Kreischer, Lindsay Breese, and Casey Dowler presented their overviews of the upcoming school year to the board in a novel way: a game of trivia about the Crestview school system on an app called Kahoot. The program is sometimes used by teachers to make learning fun for their classes.
It also uses cell phones by allowing contestants to answer through their own devices — a rare occasion when phones are allowed in the classroom. For the record, Brad Perrott and John Auld seemed to do best among the board members.
Treasurer Ashley Whetsel presented her report to the board, expressing her desire to move some general funds into a special maintenance fund. Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf supported the idea, saying “to be good stewards, to have money in that fund, is a good idea.”
Some board members wanted to know if the money could be moved back into the general fund as needed, and Whetsel assured them that was possible.
The board had previously solicited a report from contractors Garmann-Miller about maintenance and renovations to the buildings that ran 300 pages in its detail.
The board approved the following before adjourning to executive session to discuss employment concerns:
• a request for a seventh grade field trip to Columbus on May 9-10, 2024, with teacher Jason Cross.
• a request for an eighth grade Washington, D.C. field trip for May 6-10, 2024, with teacher James Lautzenheiser.
• the use of district facilities, including classrooms with the building during the school day, by the Crestview Driving School for instruction in driver’s education for the 2023-24 school year.
• the bus routes for the 2023-24 school year, as presented, and authorized the Superintendent to make necessary updates and changes as needed.
• stipends for an updated list of resident educator mentors for the 2023-24 school year.
• the agreement with Van Wert City Schools for Crestview students attending Van Wert City Schools at the Goedde during the 2023-24 school year, as presented.
• the Career Education Opportunity (CEO) agreement with Van Wert City Schools for the 2023-24 school year, as presented.
• the Van Wert Area Business Advisory Council Compliance 2023 Compliance and Strategic Plan, as presented.
