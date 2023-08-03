CONVOY — Crestview Middle School and High School students in grades seven through twelve may pick up schedules on Aug. 9, 10, and 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the student services office. In addition, Crestview is adding an evening schedule and laptop pickup for students in grades seven - twelve on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 - 7 p.m.
During this time, middle school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee).
High school students may also pay and pick up their laptops ($25) during scheduled pick-up times. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, Aug. 14. All other high school student fees will be accessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, Aug. 23.
For fee payment, parents who utilize the EZPay credit card/online payment program will incur a 4% convenience fee accessed by EZPay.
Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin on Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please contact the student services department to set up an appointment by calling 419-749-9100, ext. 6000.
The Final Forms platform is also open to complete beginning-of-the-year forms. Access to the platform, Final Forms, can be found at www.crestviewknights.com >Final Forms>Parent Login
For incoming sixth-grade middle school students, orientation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Laptops can be paid for and picked up at that time for sixth graders. Parents will be mailed and emailed with further information this week.
The first day of school for students will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, starting at 8 a.m.
