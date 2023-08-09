Crestview Knights logo

CONVOY — Crestview Middle School and High School students in grades seven through twelve may pick up schedules on Aug. 9, 10, and 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the student services office. In addition, Crestview is adding an evening schedule and laptop pickup for students in grades seven - twelve on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5 - 7 p.m.

During this time, middle school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.