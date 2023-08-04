CONVOY — The Crestview Board of Education meeting was short and sweet on Monday, July 24, lasting just 15 minutes before adjourning to executive session to discuss employment/compensation of employees and emergency response protocols for the school district.
After approving the minutes of the June 19 meeting, the board approved the two consent agendas on the docket.
Those were presented by Treasurer Ashley Whetsel and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf.
Whetsel’s agenda included the following motions:
•Approve Check Register for reporting period June 2023, as presented;
•Approve Bank Reconciliations for June 2023, as presented;
•Approve Financial Summary Report for June 2023, as presented;
•Approve the transfer of $3625.62 from the Unclaimed Monies Fund (007 9104) into the General Fund (001) per ORC 9.39;
•Accept with thanks $4,000 from the Klein Trust of The Van Wert County Foundation for needy children;
•Accept with thanks from the Morgan L. Fortney & Mary L. Fortney Memorial Fund through The Van Wert County Foundation a donation of $1,221.61 for senior scholarships;
•Accept with thanks from Rae Mouser Smith and Dwight E. Smith Memorial Fund through The Van Wert County Foundation a donation of $40,359.62 for the instruction and teaching aids for Crestview HS teachers;
•Accept with thanks a grant from The Van Wert County Foundation of $2000 for Heart Safe School Certification/Project Adam.
Nan Grace had a question about unclaimed monies. Her understanding was that ‘stale money’ had to be sent to the state of Ohio and held. Whetsel cited ORC 9.39, which allows public officials to put unclaimed money into a trust fund for a period of five years. If the money has not been claimed by its rightful owner(s) at the end of that period it can be used for the general fund of that public body.
All Whetsel’s agenda items were approved by a vote of 5-0.
Superintendent Mollenkopf’s agenda was likewise approved by a vote of 5-0 and included the following:
•Approve Courtney Grote as middle school softball coach effective for the 2023-2024 school year, salary and benefits per negotiated agreement;
•Approve Lexi Gregory as a volunteer coach for the softball program for the 2023-2024 school year;
•Approve Matthew Speelman as a volunteer coach for the track program for the 2023-2024 school year;
•Approve the 2023-2024 Resident Educator Mentor Stipends, as presented;
•Approve the 2023-2024 mClass (Dyslexia Screener) Stipends, as presented;
•Approve the 2023-2024 Reading List, as presented;
•Approve Kirby Joseph and Greg Yinger as drivers for the box truck to Band and Knight Vision events;
•Approve the compensation for event managers for the 2023-2024 fall sports, as presented;
•Approve the 2023 Comprehensive Consolidated Application for Federal Funds totaling $365,461.26;
•Approve lunch prices, athletic ticket prices, educational fees for preschool, student workbook fees and subsequent revisions dependent on final billing, and Latchkey fees for the 2023-2024 school year, as presented;
•Approve the list of substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and school nurses from the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center and subsequent revisions, also any properly Ohio certified teachers and classified employee substitute lists and subsequent revisions for the 2023-2024 school year, as presented;
•Approve individuals for additional hours/days for custodial department, transportation department, food service department, secretarial staff, paraprofessional staff, certificated individuals, effective for the 2023-2024 school year, on an as needed basis, salary, and benefits per negotiated agreement.
There were two outside consent agenda items: retroactive approval of Superintendent Mollenkopf’s June leave and approval of Becky Macki as Assistant Musical Director for the 2023-24 school year. Both passed with a vote of 4-0, Lori Bittner abstaining.
The board is looking for a part-time speech pathologist who can work 8-10 hrs./week
No one chose to address the board in public session.
The next meeting of the board will take place on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.