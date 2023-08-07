Crestview Knights logo

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools recently announced its 2023‐2024 program year policy for free and reduced price meals and/or milk for students unable to pay the full price of meals or milk served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast and After School Care Snack. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

The Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines will be used to determine eligibility. Children from families whose annual income is at or below the federal guidelines are eligible for free and reduced‐price meals or free milk if the school participates in the Special Milk Program.

