Kids getting off Crestview bus

Crestview schools first day of classes was Thursday, August 17. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

CONVOY — Thursday, August 17, was the first day of classes for students in Crestview schools.

“We’re very excited. Glad to have our staff and teachers back and glad to see students coming into the building for the first day,” said Kathy Mollenkopf, Crestview schools superintendent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.