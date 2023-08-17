CONVOY — Thursday, August 17, was the first day of classes for students in Crestview schools.
“We’re very excited. Glad to have our staff and teachers back and glad to see students coming into the building for the first day,” said Kathy Mollenkopf, Crestview schools superintendent.
Mollenkopf says about 20 more students than last school year are signed up to attend classes, but that could change.
“There’s always a lot of parents who maybe didn’t take the opportunity to enroll before today and then you have withdrawals that you didn’t know about so it’s shifting, but we’re somewhere around like, 960,” Mollenkopf said.
One change most students won’t notice is an increase in bus routes.
“We did add an additional bus route this year. So we have nine routes this year instead of eight. That’s really the only major change,” Mollekopf said
Mollenkopf was asked about the challenges facing the district for the 2023-2024 school year.
“We have to address some of the issues that were presented in House Bill 33 (the state’s biennial budget). We have to make sure that we understand those components specifically and make sure that we’re following those new compliance guidelines,” Mollenkopf said.
Security is also a primary focus.
“We want to make sure that our kids are safe here at school. So we’ve done some things over the summer to heighten safety in and around the buildings. So that’s additional camera systems. That’s a security gate that’s very visible from Tully Street and other safety items that really, specifically, I can’t go into,” Mollenkopf said.
Many district are scrambling to fill certain positions, mostly for substitute teachers and bus drivers.
“I feel like in the area of bus drivers, we’re pretty good. We’re holding our own right now. We’ve got some really dedicated people who step up and fill the roles.
"We can always use more teacher substitutes and so if someone’s interested in that area, I would encourage them to make sure they touch base with us, or touch base through the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center and get on one of those sub lists,” Mollenkopf said.
