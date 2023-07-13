VAN WERT — “You need to answer your cell phone! Leonard, again, answer your cell phone! Your attorney is on your phone! It will come up restricted, please answer your cell phone!”
It’s 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday night, and commanding officer Adam Clark is trying to convince Leonard Delong to peacefully leave his residence at 117 East Second Street. Delong had earlier made threats to burn down the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on N. Washington Street.
Delong’s girlfriend, Latricia Darst had been sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield earlier that day to a year in jail for charges stemming from an April 20 incident. Darst assaulted an officer while resisting arrest for a domestic disturbance. She was also arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
“Delong had made some threats to set fires at our jail,” Chief Deputy Clark later told The Times Bulletin. “He wanted to speak to her [Darst] outside of visitation hours and demanded that. When the jail staff indicated that wasn’t going to happen because it was a violation of policy, he began making threats to start the jail on fire.” That lead to an arrest warrant.
“We also secured a search warrant to search the residence for him. I had to call for the Van Wert SWAT team to assist, to start assembling,” Clark said.
They weren’t the only police agency assisting the Sheriff’s Office. Van Wert Police cruisers were parked alongside Sheriff’s Office suvs, and two Highway Patrol cars from Post 81 blocked traffic on Market Street on both the First and Second Street intersections. “Their dispatch called our dispatch and said there was a suspect barricaded in a house, and we were told to shut down Market Street,” Trooper Adam Saylor said. They did so a little after 9 p.m.
Van Wert Fire/EMS had an ambulance waiting on Second Street in case of an emergency.
At 9:24 Police Chief Douglas Weigle arrived on the scene, and Deputy Jill Gemmer, the officer closest to the house, turned off her SUV’s overhead lights. A spotlight was trained on the front door a few minutes later, and Chief Weigle and a Sheriff’s deputy asked the small crowd gathered across the street to back up and seek cover.
By 9:40 Clark had managed to contact DeLong’s attorney. “We started setting up communications with him and to get him in touch with his attorney to get a peaceful resolution to it,” he said. The strategy worked. By 9:49 Delong came out with his hands raised, surrendering to Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office.
He was transported to VW County correctional facility on a charg of Making Terroristic Threats — a third-degree felony.
Delong called The Times Bulletin in April after Darst’s initial arrest to complain about the couple’s treatment by police. At the time, Chief Weigle indicated that Mr. Delong was very familiar to the department for his behavior and demeanor. The couple lived on North Cherry Street then.
Jodi Brummette, who lives across the street from 117 E. Second street address said the previous family had moved out a month earlier. “We have just seen a white van in the driveway for the last two or three weeks.”
The pair were quiet in the neighborhood. Brummette had never seen Delong or Darst even enter or exit the property. Her son, Christian Wallenhorst, said the couple had moved in about three weeks earlier.
On Thursday morning Delong received a $100,000 bond at Van Wert Municipal Court. Chief Weigle issued a statement thanking the citizens of Van Wert and the family of first responders for their thoughtfulness and consideration in supporting their efforts.
