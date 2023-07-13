VAN WERT — “You need to answer your cell phone! Leonard, again, answer your cell phone! Your attorney is on your phone! It will come up restricted, please answer your cell phone!”

It’s 9:43 p.m. on Wednesday night, and commanding officer Adam Clark is trying to convince Leonard Delong to peacefully leave his residence at 117 East Second Street. Delong had earlier made threats to burn down the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on N. Washington Street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.