The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
2:42 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Gleason Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a laceration.
9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to take custody of some recovered property.
9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
9:53 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
10:05 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of forgery involving fraudulent checks that were attempted to be deposited.
10:35 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Logan Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.
10:51 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a dog.
1:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who fell.
2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a fraudulent check.
4:18 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire & EMS to Stoneco Quarry on Richey Road in Union Township for a belt fire inside a tunnel, and a male subject having difficulty breathing. Convoy Fire responded to the scene to assist.
5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject.
6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.
6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township feeling dizzy and having difficulty breathing.
9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.
11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.