VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023
4:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.
5:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Union Township for a report of a riding lawnmower in the roadway.
6:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
8:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
8:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township on a complaint of field damage.
8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.
9:18 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a location on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a trash fire.
9:19 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Joshua J. Caroll, age 36, of Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township on a report of a stray dog.
9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Austin Place in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:59 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for probation violation. John Edward Duer, age 30, of Delphos, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.
1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:38 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a property owner of a vacant apartment on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of breaking and entering, criminal mischief, and theft. The incident remains under investigation.
4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
4:43 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a golf cart on the roadway.
8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.
10:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having chest pain.
11:42 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.
