VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
7:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Union Township to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township.
9:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of identity theft.
9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to check the area for an open line 911 call.
12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township to verify property ownership information.
12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Morgan Road in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash. Two vehicles clipped side mirrors while passing. No injuries were reported.
1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of gun shots.
1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a suspicious male walking.
1:51 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a unconscious subject.
2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City.
6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of theft.
6:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township to make contact with a resident for the Van Wert Police.
8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 637 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
8:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Road in Washington Township on a complaint of trash being dumped in a woods.
11:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Wall Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of juveniles trespassing.
