The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
7:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point.
8:11 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. TorreyLamar Moss, age 29, of Lorain, Ohio, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:26 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.
9:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a possible domestic dispute.
9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
9:36 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS, and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject who was ill.
10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.
10:41 a.m. – Deputies provided a motorist assist with a subject from Van Wert Health to their vehicle in Delphos.
10:50 a.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
12:55 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.
4:34 p.m. – Deputies to the Indiana State Line in Harrison Township to transport a transient.
6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire on a noise complaint.
6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of the Marsh Foundation to assist the Van Wert Police in locating a juvenile.
7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of menacing.
9:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles that struck side mirrors when passing. No injuries were reported.
11:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.