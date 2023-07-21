The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
2:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of trash being dumped.
6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township to check a report of a suspicious male in the area.
7:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.
12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:53 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who was feeling weak and dizzy.
1:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Tully Township to check a disabled vehicle.
5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.