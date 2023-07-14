VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
8:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Travis L. Faulkner, age 48 of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
8:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township to check an open line 911 call.
11:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of disorderly conduct.
12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Union Township for the report of hay that rolled off a trailer and had the roadway blocked.
4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.
5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Celina Police.
6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of gunshots.
6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of a subject laying along the roadway.
7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject driving a golf cart on the roadway without a license.
8:13 p.m. — Leonard Delong Jr., 36, of Van Wert, was arrested for making terroristic threats, a felony of the third degree. The arrest was the result of an investigation by deputies involving threatening statements made by Delong to Van Wert County Corrections staff that he was going to set the Correctional Facility on fire if demands to speak to an inmate were not met. Deputies arrived at Delong’s residence to arrest him. Delong was observed outside however, he fled back inside before deputies were able to arrest him. Deputies attempted to establish communications with Delong, but he refused to communicate with them for some time. Deputies established a perimeter and obtained a search warrant to search the residence for Delong. Based on Delong’s behavior and conversations with him early in the day, the Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Van Wert City Police Department and their Special Response Team. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also called to assist at the scene. Deputies were able to establish intermittent communications with Delong through a family member. Prior to tactical operations taking place by the Van Wert City Police Special Response Team, a VWPD officer, speaking with Delong through his attorney via phone, was able to convince Delong to surrender peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court. Sheriff Riggenbach thanks the Van Wert City Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and members of the public who assisted in bringing this situation to a peaceful resolution.
10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No Injuries were reported.
11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a raccoon. No injuries were reported.
