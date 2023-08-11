VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
4:10 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.
7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for probation violation. Jeremy Cole, age 32, of Wren, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 118 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.
10:49 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with left arm pain and difficulty breathing.
11:36 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of theft of a bicycle from the area of the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court House. The bicycle and suspect was later located.
12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for an automated report of a possible crash. There was no crash located.
12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.
12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township to assist with a subject who may have been having a mental breakdown and destroying property. The subject was transported to Ohio Health for further evaluation and treatment.
3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a possible protection order violation.
4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a disabled motorist.
5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to location on State Route 697 in Washington Township to investigate a report of vehicles being damaged.
7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township on a complaint of residents being sprayed with farm chemicals from a farm sprayer in the field.
7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Seventh Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police.
7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a juvenile riding a four-wheeler on the street.
9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
9:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jacquelyn Marie Forthman, age 34, of rural Willshire, was taken into custody at a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who was not feeling well.
