The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of theft.
12:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.
2:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a report of a domestic dispute.
3:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Union Township to check a report of a traffic hazard.
11:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of juveniles being unruly.
11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to the parking lot of the Van Wert County Court House to assist with a subject having a medical issue.
11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to stand by as a peace officer.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a juvenile who had not reported for school.
3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Line Road in Tully Township on a complain of subjects trespassing.
5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Jackson Township to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle.
6:39 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of theft.
11:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.
