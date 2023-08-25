The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023
7:47 a.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of a subject not breathing.
8 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Skylar David Lord-Risner, age 23, of Lima, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to standby as a peace officer.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.
5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a stray dog.
6:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.
9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
11:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs. Julie Survilla, age 47, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.