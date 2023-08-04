VAN WERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF THOMAS M. RIGGENBACH
DAILY ACTIVITY LOG
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023
12:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of a subject in a vehicle who was possibly intoxicated. Deputies investigated and administered test, Allison Warnement, age 23, of rural Middle Point, was charged with having physical control of vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The subject was transported home and released to her family. She was issued a summons to appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.
4:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Payne Road in Tully Township on a report of an occupied vehicle setting along the roadway.
6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of mail being stolen.
8:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township on a report of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.
9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm at a location on Bockey Road in Washington Township.
10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Church Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a loose horse.
11:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who passed out.
1:10 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.
1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of some marijuana being found at the park.
1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. Unit two was backing from a parking space and struck unit one in the roadway.
1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township to assist with a unruly juvenile.
2:07 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lare Road in Tully Township about a theft.
2:33 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.
3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject.
3:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery.
3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a report of loose cattle.
4:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Britney Marie Mitchell, age 30, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of property damage.
9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of property damage.
11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a subject.
