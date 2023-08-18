The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haley Street in the City of Van Wert to assist with a dog stuck in a fence.
12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject removed property.
1:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had a seizure.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for community control violation. Eric P. Friedrich, age 31, of Ottoville, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
2:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject removed property.
2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township to check a report of a subject walking in the roadway.
3:26 p.m. – Deputies spoke with resident from Bockey Road in Washington Township on a complaint of harassment.
3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.
4:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 81 in Willshire Township to divert traffic for a motor vehicle crash in Adams County Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.