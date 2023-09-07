The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
12:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pains.
6:58 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.
7:24 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with back pain.
12:21 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.
2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a noise disturbance.
2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.
7:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.
10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of domestic violence. David M. Watter, age 37, of Willshire, was arrested for first degree misdemeanor domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
