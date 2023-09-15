The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023
12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of an assault. The incident remains under investigation.
1:28 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a fast heart rate and dizzy.
7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.
9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to check 911 calls that had been received with no response.
9:52 a.m. – Deputies and Middle Point Fire responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a semi-truck with a fire.
11:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious subject with a bow and arrow trespassing on private property.
4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject reported to be having a mental crisis.
5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:07 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert having a civil issue.
8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.
11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject.
