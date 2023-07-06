The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
2:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a disturbance in the area.
5:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject being disorderly.
10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ireland Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of being scammed on Facebook Market Place.
3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of menacing.
4:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.
8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Garfield Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.
8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of two stray dogs on the property.
9 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.
9:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.
9:10 p.m. — Deputies served a warrant at Stadium Park in the City of Delphos, issued by Van Wert Municipal Court, for failure to comply. Daniel Vibbert, age 32, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject for a subject who fell off a bed.
10:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police in locating a subject.
