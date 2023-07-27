The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
4:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.
7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.
12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
2 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 118 in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police.
5:15 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Joseph M. Thomas, age 32, of rural Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
7:21 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township on a report of reckless operation.
7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.
9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 116 in Jennings Township to conduct a welfare check on a juvenile.
10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle and people entering a corn field.
