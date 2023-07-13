The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
9:03 a.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Clime Street in the City of Delphos on a complaint of failure to confine a dog.
9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell and had a head laceration.
9:18 a.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Wesley Stewart Harrison, age 40, of Spencerville, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brodnix Road in York Township on a complaint of a male subject going door to door asking for money.
12:47 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with low blood pressure.
2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject family had not been able to contact.
3:40 p.m. – The dog warden responded to an area of Woodland Cemetery on a complaint of a stray dog.
8:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court at a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert for probation violation. Tyler Dirham, age 31, of Hillcrest Drive, in the City of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check the welfare of a subject family had not been able to contact.
10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott to investigate a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
