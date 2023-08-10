The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow-up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
1:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the area for a possible fire.
1:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren on a report of an adult who could not be located.
11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway while mowing.
12:17 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with abdominal pain.
1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway while mowing.
2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 697 in Washington Township on a report of suspicious activity.
2:27 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of the Delphos City Pool on a complaint of a stray dog.
2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Crestview Schools in the Village of Convoy for a report to a suspicious person on the property.
5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was unconscious.
7:04 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
9:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
